Funeral services for Ms. Shelia Diane Brown were held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 am Little Zion UMC, Stonewall with Rev. Patricia Williams officiating. Burial followed in Little Zion UMC cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Brown, 53, of Stonewall, who died Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing was one hour prior to services at the church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.