NAS Sailor to transfer to Space Force

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Sailor at Meridian Naval Air Station has been selected for an inter-service transfer to the United States Space Force.

Electronics Technician Second Class Madison Cronin has served 8 years in the U.S. Navy, and is native of Danville, Calif.

“Her unique background, technical expertise, and leadership capabilities that she has developed in the Navy will contribute to the success of the Space Force in the years to come.”

Cronin will work in Space Systems Operations, a program that focuses on the design, development and operation of missiles, satellites and other space-based systems for military purposes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.