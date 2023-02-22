NAS Sailor to transfer to Space Force

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Sailor at Meridian Naval Air Station has been selected for an inter-service transfer to the United States Space Force.

Electronics Technician Second Class Madison Cronin has served 8 years in the U.S. Navy, and is native of Danville, Calif.

Cronin will work in Space Systems Operations, a program that focuses on the design, development and operation of missiles, satellites and other space-based systems for military purposes.

