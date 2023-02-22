Technical Media Production position with WTOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Directing a newscast at WTOK requires the same skills as a gamer. We need tech-minded people to work as a technical media producer at the number one TV station in Meridian, Mississippi.

We call the job “TMP.” We will train to direct live or pre-recorded productions as assigned, monitor WTOK’s on-air signals, transmitter, and FCC logs, and ingest daily programming and commercials. Regular assignments will involve desktop video editing, directing specific newscasts, misc. station productions, and various elements for digital platforms.

Responsibilities:

· Direct live and pre-recorded productions as assigned and monitor all on-air streams for WTOK.

· Be able to learn Ross Overdrive automation, production video switcher, master control video

switcher, Chyron or VizRT graphics system, Adobe Photoshop and all supporting equipment in Production/Master Control; including the ability to effectively perform at the following: robotic camera operation, prompter operation, audio operation, commercial/promo ingesting, satellite/ENG/bonded cellular operation, program ingesting/segmenting, desktop editing and a working knowledge of web production.

· Dedication to care of equipment.

· Variable work schedule due to changing shifts, turnover, station projects, etc.

· Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

· Demonstrated ability to prioritize and focus on complex tasks.

· Ability to communicate effectively - written and verbal.

· Strong organizational skills.

Physical Requirements:

· Ability to work shifts of at least 8 hours, and occasionally longer, 5 days per week, sitting or standing for long periods of time.

· Ability to carry moderately heavy equipment, up to 50 lbs.

· Ability to use a computer for tasks such as communicating via email, preparing reports, executing automation, and editing video.

· Potential exposure to high noise and unusual light levels.

Start date: April 2023

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 68 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business

