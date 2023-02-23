80s remain for Thursday, but a cool down is in sight

Cloudy to start the morning
Cloudy to start the morning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Light rain showers are possible today it will be a cloudy but comfortable start to the day. Temps are in the lower 70s through much of the morning. Highs are in the mid 80s this afternoon and it will be another record challenging high and low temperature day. Great weather conditions to get outside and enjoy if you can dodge the small chance of showers. Rain will continue through the evening into Friday morning, as a cold front moves through today cooling our highs back down to the 70s for Friday and Saturday. A quick warm up in on the way for next week. Stay safe and have a great day.

