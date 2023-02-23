Union: Services will be at 11:30am, Friday, February 24, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the services in the Chapel. Burial will be held at the Decatur City Cemetery.

Carolyn Burt, age 84, of Manchester, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. She was born May 22, 1938 in Decatur, Mississippi to the late Ernest and Ruby Monroe Smith.

Carolyn grew up in Decatur and was a 1956 graduate of Decatur High School and a 1960 graduate of Mississippi University for Women (the “W”). At the “W” she held membership in Phi Upsilon Omicron and Kappa Delta Epsilon, national education honorary sorority. While in college she met Bruce Burt, a student at Mississippi State University. They married on August 14, 1960 and moved to Macon, Georgia to begin their careers – Bruce as a forester with Georgia Kraft/Mead and Carolyn as a teacher. A company move brought them to Manchester, Georgia in 1962.

As a member of Manchester First Baptist Church, Carolyn was very involved with the music ministry of the church. She was a choir member, church pianist, and accompanist for children’s choirs, youth choir, and adult choir. In addition to church music, she was an active member of the WMU and served a term as WMU Director.

Being a civic-minded person, Carolyn was a longtime member of GFWC Manchester Woman’s Club. She served on many committees and held all major club offices including that of president. She was also a lifetime trustee. In 1980 her family was named “Family of the Year” for the Manchester Club and the GFWC 6th District.

Traveling to new places was an important part of Carolyn’s life. She enjoyed many trips with her family traveling throughout the United States, and she also made several trips to Europe. Traveling was fun, but she also felt that it was a perfect way to become better educated. She used much of her travel experience in her classroom until she retired from teaching in June 1999.

Survivors include: Sons, David of Atlanta and Wade (Patti) of Birmingham.

