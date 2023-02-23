City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|NIKITA JENKINS
|1987
|10879 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|AESHRAE A POLLARD
|1982
|6319 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|LAMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|GARY D CAMPBELL
|1976
|2006 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BRIAN C SWAIN
|1989
|787 FAIRCHILD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 5
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|TONY D BAILEY
|1983
|1801 24TH ST APT M2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEMARCUS M RUSH
|1996
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|DORACIO S CLAYTON
|1986
|2222 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:15 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7400 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:49 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:16 PM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
