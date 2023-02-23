City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
NIKITA JENKINS198710879 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MSSHOPLIFTING
AESHRAE A POLLARD19826319 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
LAMAJOR U TAYLOR1990918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
GARY D CAMPBELL19762006 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRIAN C SWAIN1989787 FAIRCHILD RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 5
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TONY D BAILEY19831801 24TH ST APT M2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEMARCUS M RUSH19962610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DORACIO S CLAYTON19862222 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:15 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7400 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:49 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:16 PM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

