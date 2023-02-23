City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:15 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7400 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:49 AM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:16 PM on February 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.