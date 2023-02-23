The MAX Museum hosts audio engineer class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX Museum in downtown Meridian hosted its weekly audio engineer class on Tuesday.

The class is an afterschool program for high school students ages 14 to 18 years old interested in learning more about audio engineering from a music recording studio standpoint.

The class Tuesday featured a mobile audio recording studio from Delta State University equipped with all the technology from a recording studio.

Ben Yarbrough, an Assistant Professor of Practice in Entertainment Industry Studies at Delta State, said the mobile recording studio is a great tool for recruitment as he travels throughout the state to different middle and high schools.

“Our mobile recoding bus, it’s an old Blue Bird Bus that we’ve completely torn apart and created a really nice recording studio in there, but it doesn’t just do that. There’s also video capability with it, you can run live sound and record what you’re doing. Also, film what you’re doing while at the same time while you’re recording, plus there’s a little recording studio in the back with the vocal booth and everything if you want to just lay down some vocals or something on a track,” said Yarbrough.

Jonathan Parkison, the Audio Engineer teacher at the MAX, was excited that the students are able to see the equipment that is used to make music firsthand.

“Being able to let kids and adults just see the actual studio space with the equipment in it and maybe get a better understanding of how it works and how it runs. We have a lot of young kids interested in going into some type of entertainment field or production so it’s good to have a space mobile or stand along to get their hands dirty,” said Parkison.

The Audio Engineer class is free and happens on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. until April 25. No classes are offered during the month of March.

