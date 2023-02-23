Missing Child Alert in Hinds County canceled

Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy canceled.
Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy canceled.(The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert that has been issued for a 4-year-old Jackson boy has been canceled.

Kenney DeAngelo Evans has been located and is safe. 

_______

(The original story posted appears below.)

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Jackson boy.

Kenney DeAngelo Evans is described as a Black male who is four feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has long curly hair and brown eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and brown cowboy boots. He is accompanied by his brown bulldog.

He was last seen Friday, February 17, around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Vardaman Street in Hinds County.

Evans is also with Jacqueline Wilson, who is described as a 58-year-old Black female with a dark complexion, short hair, and a weave.

Evans and Wilson are believed to be in a gray Nissan Versa with an unknown tag traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kenney DeAngelo Evans and Jacqueline Wilson, they are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

