More 80s for our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian reached a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday, and this made it the warmest day of the year thus far. The last time we had 80s in Meridian was on January 2nd. Well, more 80s are expected for Thursday. Actually, the record high in Meridian is 85 degrees for Thursday, and the forecast is calling for Mid 80s...so it’ll be close.

Thankfully, it won’t be as windy as Wednesday was...but it’ll be breezy with sustained winds of 5-15 and gusts up to 20 mph.

