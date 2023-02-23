More 80s for our Thursday

Another May-like Day
Another May-like Day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian reached a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday, and this made it the warmest day of the year thus far. The last time we had 80s in Meridian was on January 2nd. Well, more 80s are expected for Thursday. Actually, the record high in Meridian is 85 degrees for Thursday, and the forecast is calling for Mid 80s...so it’ll be close.

Thankfully, it won’t be as windy as Wednesday was...but it’ll be breezy with sustained winds of 5-15 and gusts up to 20 mph.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 22nd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 22nd, 2023
Highs in the lower 80s
First Alert: Very windy and warm Wednesday
Secure any loose items outside on your property
FIRST ALERT: Expect a Windy Wednesday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 21st, 2023