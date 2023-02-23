MPSD students attend district’s first “Jazz Fest”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Meridian Public School District had the chance to hear the smooth sounds of jazz music at the district’s first “jazz fest” at the MAX Thursday morning.

Northwest Middle School Choir Director Zackery Jones came up with the event to expose students to jazz music which he said is a dying genre.

“The biggest thing they’ll be able to take back is the feel of music. I believe that a lot of kids took away some valuable things from that and I’m hoping this becomes an annual thing we can have every year,” said Northwest Middle Choir Director Zackery Jones.

Students had the chance to listen to the Ray Bradford Trio perform and learn more about the music. Several students even had the chance to come on stage and try out the instruments for themselves.

“I played the bass and drums up there. I never thought that this day would just come where I get to be on stage with someone like Ray Bradford,” said MHS 11th grader, JaQuan Hill.

And the day couldn’t end without MPSD music teachers performing as well.

The event was sponsored by Any Given Child Meridian and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

