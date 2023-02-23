MPSD students attend district’s first “Jazz Fest”

Students had the chance to listen to the Ray Bradford Trio perform and learn more about the...
Students had the chance to listen to the Ray Bradford Trio perform and learn more about the music.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Meridian Public School District had the chance to hear the smooth sounds of jazz music at the district’s first “jazz fest” at the MAX Thursday morning.

Northwest Middle School Choir Director Zackery Jones came up with the event to expose students to jazz music which he said is a dying genre.

“The biggest thing they’ll be able to take back is the feel of music. I believe that a lot of kids took away some valuable things from that and I’m hoping this becomes an annual thing we can have every year,” said Northwest Middle Choir Director Zackery Jones.

Students had the chance to listen to the Ray Bradford Trio perform and learn more about the music.  Several students even had the chance to come on stage and try out the instruments for themselves.

“I played the bass and drums up there. I never thought that this day would just come where I get to be on stage with someone like Ray Bradford,” said MHS 11th grader, JaQuan Hill.

And the day couldn’t end without MPSD music teachers performing as well.

The event was sponsored by Any Given Child Meridian and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has now been...
Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition
State agencies are asking lawmakers for millions of more dollars for their budgets. As federal...
State agencies submit budget proposals to lawmakers
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss
Kenneth Reed was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Shuqualak.
Noxubee County deputies ask for help locating missing man