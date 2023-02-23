Mr. Roy “Big Boy, Little Roy” Gene Turnage

The family of Mr. Roy Gene Turnage will have a graveside service on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 pm at Meehan Cemetery (3145 Suqualena Meehan Road S., Meridian, Mississippi 39307), with the Reverend Dr. Scott Crenshaw officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Turnage, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at James T. Champion Nursing Center.

Mr. Roy was born on June 30, 1951 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He grew up in Meridian, attending Tuxedo Elementary School, and grew up in the Tuxedo Community. He had an infectious personality. He always greeted others with kind words and a loving smile; he truly never met a stranger. Roy worked for the City of Meridian and then became a driver for Waste Management, from which he later retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He truly adored his grandson, Kayden, and his “baby girl,” Michaela.

Mr. Turnage is survived by his daughter, Michaela Turnage of Bay, Arkansas; grandson, Kayden Campbell of Bay Arkansas; siblings, Mary Henard (Jim) of Woodstock, Georgia, Burna Lee Turnage of Meridian, Mississippi, Lois Dean (Charles) of Collinsville, Mississippi, Patsy Vaughn (Larry) of Braxton, Mississippi, Dianne Floyd of Meridian, Mississippi, Dennis Turnage of Meridian, Mississippi, and Lola Grayson (Tim) of Meridian, Mississippi; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Zavy Mae Turnage; one brother, Terry Sam Turnage; and a special aunt, Ethel Turnage.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Roy be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

