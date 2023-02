Noxubee County deputies ask for help locating missing man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in finding Kenneth Reed.

Reed was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 21, around 10:30 a.m. in Shuqualak. His vehicle was found on Paulette and Mahorner Road.

If anyone has any information about Reed, call The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or Noxubee County Emergency Management (E-911).

