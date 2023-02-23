Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has been charged with murder.

Easley, who is held in the Lauderdale County Jail, is also fighting extradition to Alabama. Lolley said he’s seeking a governor’s warrant to force Easley to be returned to Choctaw County to face the charge.

Easley was arrested Tuesday morning in Meridian when law enforcement said he was found in the truck belonging to a Choctaw County man who had been reported missing.

A body was later discovered in a wooded area off Branning Price Road in Lauderdale County. That victim is believed to be Easley’s father but the body has not been positively identified through forensics.

Easley was initially held on a breaking and entering a vehicle charge before the warrant for murder was secured.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.