WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan

As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

The first video shows a combination of dash cam and body cam footage, edited by the investigating agency. As you’ll see, certain portions are slowed down and certain elements have been circled.

The second video shows footage from the body camera of the officer who shot Jaheim McMillan. The third video shows dash cam footage from the first patrol car that arrived on scene.

***WARNING: The following videos are graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.***

This footage is a mix of dash cam and body cam footage from the October 6 Jaheim McMillan shooting. Note: This footage has been edited by the investigating agen
Here is the dashboard camera video from the scene when Jaheim McMillan was shot outside of a Gulfport Family Dollar store on Oct. 6, 2022.

WLOX has chosen to edit the video only to blur the faces of the minors involved and to remove footage of McMillan’s body once he is no longer responsive.

