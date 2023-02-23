Water contact advisory for Sowashee Creek lifted

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian announced Thursday a water contact advisory along Sowashee Creek has been lifted. Waggoner Engineering Program Manager David M. Ruhl said the spill into the creek at the broken siphon stopped early last week.

The advisory, which extended from Dale Drive/Old Hwy. 45 North downstream to Interstate 20, and to the southwest city limits, was issued in mid-January for installation of an emergency bypass.

Ruhl said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was notified by the city that a sewer collection line underneath Sowashee Creek failed and was releasing untreated wastewater into the waterway.

The Meridian City Council approved an emergency declaration to stop the discharge by installing an emergency bypass.

