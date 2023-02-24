70s move in for the next couple of days

80s quickly return Sunday
80s quickly return Sunday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Rain showers are over the area through the morning, and we will continue to get a cloudy view through the day today. Carry your umbrella as we deal with on and off again downpours of rain for the rest of our Friday. Luckily, we are doing away with 80 degree temps for the next couple of days. Highs today are in the lower 70s. Patchy fog moves in tonight into early Saturday morning. Be sure to use caution on the roadways Saturday and keep your umbrella close. The rain clears for Sunday, but a slight chance of showers is possible as we kick off next week. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has now been...
Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Kenneth Reed was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Shuqualak.
Noxubee County deputies ask for help locating missing man
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023

Latest News

A range of temperatures across our area for Friday
A brief cool down for Friday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 23rd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 23rd, 2023
Cloudy to start the morning
80s remain for Thursday, but a cool down is in sight
Another May-like Day
More 80s for our Thursday