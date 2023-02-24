70s move in for the next couple of days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Rain showers are over the area through the morning, and we will continue to get a cloudy view through the day today. Carry your umbrella as we deal with on and off again downpours of rain for the rest of our Friday. Luckily, we are doing away with 80 degree temps for the next couple of days. Highs today are in the lower 70s. Patchy fog moves in tonight into early Saturday morning. Be sure to use caution on the roadways Saturday and keep your umbrella close. The rain clears for Sunday, but a slight chance of showers is possible as we kick off next week. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

