All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Mikayla Smith

Meridian High School’s Mikayla Smith is the newest member of the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
Meridian High School's Mikayla Smith is the newest member of the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s Mikayla Smith is the newest member of the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.

If you look up the word student-athlete in the dictionary, you might just find a picture of Mikayla Smith. On the athletic side, she was a three year member of the inaugural Lady Wildcat volleyball team and plays for the soccer team. It’s a tough schedule, but Smith knows that she has a great support system.

“It takes a lot of work keep up with a schedule. My friends do a good job helping me with that. Just making sure that I know at this time I’m supposed to be here and this time I’m supposed to be here and knowing what I’m supposed to getting it done and doing everything on time,” she said.

Along with being a volleyball player, Mikayla plays on the soccer team, where she has been an All-District and MVP players on the big blue soccer squad for the past three years.

“Honestly, I would say Mikayla is the MVP of our team,” Assistant Coach for MHS soccer Victoria Valdez said. “Every time that we have a game, the opposite coach on the opposite team always compliment here strategies and her work ethic. She’s dedicated. She’s good. She brings it. She’s exceptional. That’s the word. Exceptional,” Valdez said.

On the academic side, Mikayla’s accomplishment’s are almost mind boggling. She’s ranked in the top five of her class and made a 28 on her A.C.T. If that’s not enough, Mikayla is the reigning Miss Meridian High, is a member of the beta club, national honor society, newspaper staff, science club, girls with pearls and is the head drum major of the band team.

After graduating from MHS this spring, Mikayla plans on attending Ole Miss or Mississippi State to major in sociology with a possible minor in political science.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting different people and enjoying different cultures and learning different things about different people and learning things you didn’t even know existed in this world. I just love the science behind it,” Smith said.

Mikayla smith, the pride of Meridian High and the latest member of our All Scholastic Sports Team.

