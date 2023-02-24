A brief cool down for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There will be a stalled front just south of I-20 on Friday. Depending on exactly how far south the boundary is before it stalls will determine the highs an area will see. For now, it looks like the front will stall just south of Meridian...leading to a cooler day with highs closer to 70 degrees for areas along I-20. Areas in Clarke and Choctaw Counties can expect mid 70s as some spots may be just south of the boundary (and exposed to warm southerly winds). However, if you’re north of I-20, your highs may be more-so in the mid-upper 60s due to cooler northerly winds. Regardless of it being a cooler day, temps will still remain above the average. There could also be more hit & miss light showers affiliated with this front.

The front will remain stalled through early Saturday, so morning spotty showers are also possible. The front will move north by the afternoon, and southerly winds will return across our area... spiking highs back into the upper 70s. By Sunday, we’ll have highs back in the 80s with no threat of rain.

Monday, a cold front will again cross our area. Ahead of it, conditions will be favorable for some scattered showers & storms...some of which could be strong. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Plan for more 80s ahead of this front, but highs will cool down into the low 70s by Tuesday since we’ll be behind the front. Yet, temps will spike again into the upper 70s by the end of next week ahead of another potential strong storm system that could arrive by Friday.

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. Here’s a link to the topic for each day if you want to learn more: https://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw

