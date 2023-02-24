Citizens of Newton voice safety concerns during special called board meeting

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens in the city of Newton voiced their concerns about safety in their community during a special called board meeting Thursday night.

Among those concerns, citizens feel there is a lack of transparency, communication, and police presence. But the main focus was to discuss the number of shootings taking place across the city.

Mayor Antonio Hoye said there have been 40 shootings since September 2022. And citizens turned their questions of concern to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick. Chief Patrick said a lack of resources and a shortage of officers is a problem his department is trying to combat.

By the end of the meeting, the board of alderman voted on whether or not to fire Chief Patrick. Resulting in a 2-2 vote forcing Mayor Hoye to make the final decision which led to Chief Patrick not being fired.

“I believe in giving second chances and I believe talking on Tuesday and last night that he did a great job in the incident that happened last night. I want him to continue to do a great job and stay on his guys to protect our citizens. To give people the feedback that they want and to be looking diligently in each case and fully do the report and if the report is not done correctly showing them how to do it correctly and submitting it to the grand jury or the DA,” said Mayor Hoye.

“I’m trying to get the technology to keep this city safe. But I’m told that the city is broke just like Mr. Bob just said recently and said the taxes haven’t come in. I ask what’s the price of safety? When the citizens come to the board and complain about what the police department isn’t doing and the chief takes on the criticism and rightly so. Yes, he should be held accountable but now when the chief comes and complains about issues that affect the betterment of our city and our officers’ safety, it falls on deaf ears,” said Chief Patrick.

Mayor Hoye said the city is working to provide the needed resources to help the police department.

