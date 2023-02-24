City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ABRIA MCCRAY19954401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LESAMMIE TEACHEY20022521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
ROBERT E HARRIS19918054 VANZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

