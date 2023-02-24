City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2023
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ABRIA MCCRAY
|1995
|4401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|LESAMMIE TEACHEY
|2002
|2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|ROBERT E HARRIS
|1991
|8054 VANZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.