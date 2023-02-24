Jerry Reynolds Greene passed away peacefully February 24th, 2023. Jerry was loved, admired, and respected by all who knew him for his kindness, gentleness, and judiciousness. He was known for his ease of temperament and positive attitude within every situation. He was often defined as a true Southern Gentleman.

Jerry was born in Mobile, AL on February 9th, 1943. His family returned to Meridian when he was 10 years old. Jerry attended and graduated from Meridian High School, having been the quarterback on the Wildcats’ 1960-61 team. Many people who grew up in Meridian still call him by his high school nickname “Rocket.”

He attended Ole Miss his freshman year and pledged Phi Delta Theta. He then transferred to Auburn University to study architecture, as there wasn’t a program in MS at the time. After graduating from Auburn in December 1965 and completing training to serve in the 186th Air National Guard, Jerry began working with his father, P.B. Greene, for Hotel & Restaurant Supply in June 1966.

Jerry worked, served, and led H&R faithfully, intensely, and compassionately for over 55 years! Like his father, he worked until the last day possible. He cared deeply for each person that was employed with H&R and wanted to see them grow and be successful. Under his guidance, along with a team of very talented coworkers, H&R has expanded to a national scope with 7 locations in MS, TN, and AL. This year, 2023, marks it 70th year in business and is included in the MS Business Journal’s list of top 100 private businesses.

He was very engaged in the Foodservice Equipment & Supplies industry by serving on various industry boards. In 2010, he was honored to receive the prestigious Food Service Equipment and Supply, EE&S, “Hall of Fame Award” for “a career marked by honest, integrity, and humility.”

He loved, enjoyed, and served the Meridian community in many ways throughout his life. Some of these ways included: Boy Scout leader, Sunday School teacher and Vestry member at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Round Table Investor’s Club past president, Wesley House board member, Rotary Club Past President, Northwood Country Club board member, and has served many years on the board of the Meridian Community College Foundation.

He was humbled to be recognized for his positive and successful impact to the city of Meridian. These awards include the Meridian Community College Foundation’s Man of the Year as well as the Hartley Peavey award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

He was blessed with many dear friends and enjoyed many activities, including his Monday night tennis group, yearly deep-sea fishing trips and golfing groups. He always looked forward to his monthly gathering with the Round Table Investor’s Club.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Edlund Greene; daughter, Merrick Greene Jackson (Stephen, Sr); son, Mason Reynolds Greene (Grace); six grandchildren (who adored their Gramps!): Mary Griffin Jackson, Stephen Blanks Jackson, Jr., Nancy Greene, Miriam Greene, Reynolds Greene, Phoebe Greene; sister, Joyce Greene Welsh; and niece, Kimberly Welsh Ferguson.

Services will be held Saturday, March 4th at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Following the interment in the columbarium, a lunch reception will be served in the Parish Hall. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

The family wishes to give heartfelt appreciation to Dr. John Voss and the staff of Meridian Oncology Associates for their excellent care and compassion.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1116 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301 or to MCC Foundation at 910 Highway 19 N., Meridian, MS 39307.

The family offers prayers of gratitude for a life well- lived and for a wonderful man who was well-loved.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.