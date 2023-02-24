Jimmie Rodgers Festival line-up to be announced Tuesday
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The schedule for the 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival will be announced Tuesday at 5 p.m. at The MAX.
The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation said JRMF is the longest running music festival in the U.S.
The week-long festival will kick-off Saturday, May 6, with Bud ‘n Boilin’, hosted by Mitchell Distributing. There will be live music throughout downtown Meridian every day of the week, historical symposiums, concerts and a New Orleans’ style Gospel Brunch at The MAX May 14.
