Jimmie Rodgers Festival line-up to be announced Tuesday

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation said JRMF is the longest running music festival in the U.S.
The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation said JRMF is the longest running music festival in the U.S.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The schedule for the 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival will be announced Tuesday at 5 p.m. at The MAX.

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation said JRMF is the longest running music festival in the U.S.

The week-long festival will kick-off Saturday, May 6, with Bud ‘n Boilin’, hosted by Mitchell Distributing. There will be live music throughout downtown Meridian every day of the week, historical symposiums, concerts and a New Orleans’ style Gospel Brunch at The MAX May 14.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has now been...
Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock...
Fed’s rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills