Marion PD hopes to make residents a little safer

Several homes are being equipped with smoke detectors on Saturday
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and community volunteers are coming together on Saturday to ensure homes in the area are prepared in the event of a fire.

Thanks to donations from several sponsors, Police Chief Randall Davis and his officers are prepared to equip several homes in Marion with smoke detectors and make sure existing detectors are working properly.

“We have seen a lot of people, even in this town, possibly, you know, lost lives over an $8.00 item. So, what we’re doing tomorrow is we go into homes, a lot of elderly homes, and make sure that they have this, one of these little units in their homes. And if they have them, we want to make sure that they’re working by having batteries or whatever they need there. We did it about three years ago and it was a success. And then when we first started there, a lot of people didn’t have them at all. So, what we’re going to do is some of the ones that we installed two to three years ago, make sure they still operate properly. And the wonderful thing about what we do is that it doesn’t stop here, just here. I’ve got friends in Lauderdale County. We want to help out there. Kemper County. I mean, you’ve got, you know, you’ve got to be the one to help everybody. And that’s what we stand for here. Just try to help everybody,” said Davis.

If you would like to be the recipient of a smoke detector the next time Marion Police does this, contact Marion Town Hall at 601-483-9573.

