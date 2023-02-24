MPD hopes to work better with community through Neighborhood Watch programs.

The first Community Impact Meeting of 2023 was held Thursday evening.
Seargent Keith Moody is hoping to help build and bring together Meridian area neighborhood watch programs
Seargent Keith Moody is hoping to help build and bring together Meridian area neighborhood watch programs(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
New Life Community Church hosted the first community impact meeting tonight with Seargent Moody as Meridian Police Department’s new Neighborhood Watch Coordinator. Citizens concerned with crime in their neighborhoods are invited to attend and speak directly with city law enforcement about things happening in their area.

“What we’re having here tonight is one of the local neighborhood watch meetings. Since taking this over my main goal is to get in here, meet the folks, see other different areas of the city where we have Neighborhood Watches. The ultimate goal is to find out where everything is at and then go from there. And try to pinpoint some other areas that we can start up neighborhood watches. The community, by stepping in and helping us to help them, if they see anything, regardless of what it is, you know give us a call. We’ll get out there and see what’s going on.” said Sgt. Moody.

To get in touch with Sergeant Moody or be notified of the next Community Impact Meeting, you can contact Sgt Moody, call 601-485-1893 ext. 255, or email thomasmoody@meridianms.org.

