MSU-Meridian host program focused on “Health Disparities in Black Women”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held a Black History Month program that focused on “Health Disparities in Black Women”. News 11 caught up with 2 of the guest speakers about the challenges women of color are facing with healthcare.

“Healthcare should be given regardless of color, gender, insurance, financial ability to pay and it’s not that way and it should be,” said Women’s health nurse practitioner, Susan Bentley.

Susan Bentley was one of the first nurse practitioners in the state of Alabama and has been a practitioner in women’s health for 45 years. She said not much has changed to give black women optimal healthcare, adding some healthcare is dependent on your skin color.

“Lab values literally state certain values based on your skin color and we can’t always go on that, because our genetic make-up isn’t always apparent when we look at one’s skin color. We must treat people equally when we are giving care to ensure that they’re getting the best that they can get,” said Bentley.

Bentley said women of color have higher rates when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, infant mortality, death in giving birth, and postpartum death.

“We need providers who are educated in the cultural differences because you take someone who has never been exposed to the cultural differences, put them in a community of people of color, and they’re not effective because they do not know what to look for or expect. And so we have to look at everything to be effective.”

But what about the disparities in black women’s mental health? MSU-Meridian Associate Psychology Professor, Tawny McCLeon, said that comes in the form of the stigma that seeking help for mental health is a weakness, access to mental health, workforce demands, and a lack of culturally competent providers.

“There is a shortage of mental health professionals in the state of Mississippi and nationwide. But when we look at how many of those are African American women, we can see that there’s 2 to 4% of them that may actually be psychiatrists or psychologists are actually there to provide services. So when African American women actually seek support, they often are seeking support from people that don’t understand the culture, that doesn’t understand their background, and so therefore, they may not feel that they relate to them or understand their needs especially when it comes to mental health,” said McCleon.

McCleon said African American women should examine their medical history and do early screenings of their mental and medical health. But also have a self-care plan.

Bentley said we have to continue to push lawmakers to create legislation to ensure equal care is being provided for everyone. She said if we can change one person’s mind or one patient’s issues, you can make a difference

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.