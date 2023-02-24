Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis, fired

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has begun a nationwide search for a new head men’s basketball coach after the school and Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways, according to an announcement.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The news came Friday from Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter via the team’s official Twitter account.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty, and his family the very best in the future.”

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.



The No. 1 player in Mississippi Josh Hubbard committed to the Rebels in September of 2022. The state’s career basketball scoring leader officially signed with Ole Miss in November.



Davis and Case were in attendance for Hubbard’s record-breaking night, which could have implications for his decision to remain committed to the team.

