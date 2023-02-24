SE Lauderdale quarterfinals preview

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers were the runner ups in last year’s MHSAA State Championship and now look to climb the mountain top this year.

The Tigers have been lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason as they have been averaging 66 points a game. This is a veteran squad that includes nine seniors. Having that kind of leadership makes focusing on the game easier on and off the court.

“My kids have done a lot this year from high expectations last year. I think they have handled it well so far,” Head Coach Centel Truman said. “I’m looking forward to them doing great things not only now, but the rest of the playoffs,” he said.

“We had our ups and downs,” Senior Jaylon Pruett said. “We’ve had some bad losses that we should have won, but we got it figured out and came together,” Pruett said.

“It just means a lot to be part of something so big and be able to win with this team,” Senior Kaden Butler said. “You don’t got to worry about anything because you know everybody’s got your back,” he said.

Southeast Lauderdale will play on Saturday against Magee. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm.

