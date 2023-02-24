SE Lauderdale quarterfinals preview

The Tigers hold their final practices before their quarterfinal matchup against Magee.
The Tigers hold their final practices before their quarterfinal matchup against Magee.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers were the runner ups in last year’s MHSAA State Championship and now look to climb the mountain top this year.

The Tigers have been lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason as they have been averaging 66 points a game. This is a veteran squad that includes nine seniors. Having that kind of leadership makes focusing on the game easier on and off the court.

“My kids have done a lot this year from high expectations last year. I think they have handled it well so far,” Head Coach Centel Truman said. “I’m looking forward to them doing great things not only now, but the rest of the playoffs,” he said.

“We had our ups and downs,” Senior Jaylon Pruett said. “We’ve had some bad losses that we should have won, but we got it figured out and came together,” Pruett said.

“It just means a lot to be part of something so big and be able to win with this team,” Senior Kaden Butler said. “You don’t got to worry about anything because you know everybody’s got your back,” he said.

Southeast Lauderdale will play on Saturday against Magee. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has now been...
Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2023
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

The Sumter Central Jaguars continue their postseason run as they are now in the final four of...
Sumter Central reaches the Final 4 for the second time in program history
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis fired
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis, fired
Tigers beat Valdosta State 82-72.
UWA women fall in the 4th quarter; Men get revenge sitting one win away from a back to back GSC title
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame names finalists for the Howell and Gillom Trophies