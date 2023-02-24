Sumter Central reaches the Final 4 for the second time in program history

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter Central Jaguars continue their postseason run as they are now in the final four of the AHSAA State basketball tournament.

This is historic for Sumter Central as this is only the second time in program history for boys basketball to make it to the final four. The first time was back in 2015 under Head Coach Jazmin Mitchell, who currently is leading the way for the Jaguars this season.

An incredible achievement and this was a goal that the team set in the beginning of the season.

“This team has been playing together since about the sixth grade and all of them went to Junior High together,” Mitchell said. “Everybody wrote these kids off because they were so young and people thought we didn’t have the talent. “They’ve just been fighting and fighting and I am so proud of them to be in the final four,” he said.

“It means a lot to me,” Senior Dwayne Hudson said. “I always wanted to make it to the final four. This is my last year and I made it. I told everybody I was going to make it and I did it,” Hudson said.

Sumter Central had a rough start to the season as they started 1-2, but they were able to rebound. They got back to .500 and since December 29th, this team has yet to lose.

“Beginning of the season, we had a couple bumps and hiccups, but we overcame that by coming together, working harder and working on what we needed to work on and stand together,” Sophomore Emmanuel Clarton said.

“I mean it means a lot. I get a chance to come here and put my picture on the wall. Have a chance for my kids to come see it and it just feels good to be here,” Senior Kevin Brown said.

The Jaguars will play on Tuesday and if they win, the Championship game will be on Thursday.

