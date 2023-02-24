T.J Harris Upper Elementary host Black History Month program

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -T.J. Harris Upper Elementary students put on a special celebration honoring Black History Month.

The students sang songs, put on dances, and acted out skits that all honored pioneers in the black community like Maya Angelou, Barack Obama, and Aretha Franklin. The students had worked extra hard for this year’s program while also participating in several school-wide contests.

“So our kids participated in art contests as well as the writing contests. It was called paint like Lawrence and write like Maya, and they were able to create original poetries original art. This could have been a painting or drawing any type of artwork,” said teacher, Jayla Smith.

“Oh, I love the whole program, everybody did so good. All of it really came together. Each student that came on and they did the best that they could. Everything flowed. It was better than what I anticipated. So I loved the whole program,” said teaching assistant, Brianna Grace.

The school would like to thank everyone who attended and all of the students who put in the work to make this program so special.

