U.S. sailor from Naval Air Station Meridian selected to join the Space Force

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One sailor at the Naval Air Station in Meridian has received a great honor.

Madison Cronin, an electronics technician on base, has been selected to become a member of the newest military branch the U.S. Space Force.

Cronin has been in Navy for eight years and is excited to be able to start this new journey.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I am still living on cloud nine right now, but for me being able to serve in the new branch is going to be absolutely incredible experience to be able to turn this new branch into something that 50 years down the line people are going to look back on and go these people help make it what it is today so I am hoping that I will be able to do that,” said Cronin.

Cronin has been chosen to serve in the Space Systems Operations Department.

She said she will be sent to school at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara county, California and is expected to report to school in September or October of this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

U.S. sailor from Naval Air Station Meridian selected to join the Space Force
New Laud. Co. Sheriffs Dept. welcomed into the community with a special ceremony
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. welcomed with a special ceremony
New Laud. Co. Sheriffs Dept. welcomed into the community with a special ceremony
New Laud. Co. Sheriffs Dept. welcomed into the community with a special ceremony
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told News 11 Thursday that Justin Easley has now been...
Update: Easley charged with murder, fighting extradition