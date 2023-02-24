U.S. sailor from Naval Air Station Meridian selected to join the Space Force

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One sailor at the Naval Air Station in Meridian has received a great honor.

Madison Cronin, an electronics technician on base, has been selected to become a member of the newest military branch the U.S. Space Force.

Cronin has been in Navy for eight years and is excited to be able to start this new journey.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I am still living on cloud nine right now, but for me being able to serve in the new branch is going to be absolutely incredible experience to be able to turn this new branch into something that 50 years down the line people are going to look back on and go these people help make it what it is today so I am hoping that I will be able to do that,” said Cronin.

Cronin has been chosen to serve in the Space Systems Operations Department.

She said she will be sent to school at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara county, California and is expected to report to school in September or October of this year.

