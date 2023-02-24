UWA women fall in the 4th quarter; Men get revenge sitting one win away from a back to back GSC title

Tigers beat Valdosta State 82-72.
Tigers beat Valdosta State 82-72.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers hosted GSC rival Valdosta State in Pruitt Hall Thursday night.

The women’s team would trail the Blazers through most of the game but would have a chance to force overtime in the very end. With seven seconds on the clock, the Tigers would need a three pointer but their shot fell short giving Valdosta State the 66-63 victory.

Jala Williams led the Tigers with 23 total points and Bria Dent posted a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Fouls became an issue for the Tigers in their game giving up 16 points to free throws.

The UWA men’s team would come into the game seeking revenge. The last time they played Valdosta they lost ... But on Thursday night, the Tigers would come out strong from the beginning.

The Tigers would hold off Valdosta State and pick up an 82-72 victory. Taddesus Williams led UWA with 24 total points and Shardarrion Allen would put up 22.

West Alabama hosts West Florida on Saturday. The women tip-off at 2 p.m. and the men are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. If the UWA men’s team gets a win they will lock in a back to back regular season conference championship title.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

The Kemper County Wildcats remain on a hot streak after beating the Region Eight’s number one...
Kemper County preps for quarterfinals
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
The quarterfinals for MHSAA basketball continues on Wednesday and the Quitman Lady Panthers...
Lady Panthers get ready for quarterfinals
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Jackson State baseball prepares for first home game of the season