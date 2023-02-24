UWA women fall in the 4th quarter; Men get revenge sitting one win away from a back to back GSC title

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers hosted GSC rival Valdosta State in Pruitt Hall Thursday night.

The women’s team would trail the Blazers through most of the game but would have a chance to force overtime in the very end. With seven seconds on the clock, the Tigers would need a three pointer but their shot fell short giving Valdosta State the 66-63 victory.

Jala Williams led the Tigers with 23 total points and Bria Dent posted a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Fouls became an issue for the Tigers in their game giving up 16 points to free throws.

The UWA men’s team would come into the game seeking revenge. The last time they played Valdosta they lost ... But on Thursday night, the Tigers would come out strong from the beginning.

The Tigers would hold off Valdosta State and pick up an 82-72 victory. Taddesus Williams led UWA with 24 total points and Shardarrion Allen would put up 22.

West Alabama hosts West Florida on Saturday. The women tip-off at 2 p.m. and the men are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. If the UWA men’s team gets a win they will lock in a back to back regular season conference championship title.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.