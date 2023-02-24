West Lauderdale students pitch in and pick up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As part of a community outreach effort, career and technical education students at West Lauderdale High School spent their day cleaning up around the school.

More than 200 students helped pick up litter on roads around the high school. Teachers said taking part in this teaches students to be responsible for their community.

“One of our focuses is community and being community leaders,” said Susann Sanders, family and consumer science teacher. “So if we can get them started early on that, they’ll take pride in their community and their particular road and realize it doesn’t take that much to clean it up.”

Students collected more than 30 bags of trash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.