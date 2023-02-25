Alabama Arise calling for more transparency amid ADOC’s internal investigation of executions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Department of Corrections has now completed their three month internal review of the state’s execution process. That means the state can resume warrants for eligible death row inmates again.

Governor Kay Ivy issued the internal investigation after multiple failed execution attempts last year. No exact details were given as to what they found during the internal review, but they are now going to be bringing in more equipment and medical staff.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said after an internal review, the Alabama Supreme Court is now giving them a more flexible timeline to carry out executions. They are also going to be adding more medical staff to assist and bringing in more equipment.

But, officials with Alabama Arise are calling for more transparency.

“The letter was very vague, that Commissioner Hamm sent,” Mike Nicholson with Alabama Arise said. “It was very disappointing honestly. He’s going to add to the pool of available medical personnel for executions, but did not explain why that is needed.”

Michael Nicholson with the non-profit Alabama Arise said he wants more transparency from the ADOC, to see why new equipment and more staff is needed. He said it feels like this review was rushed.

“I would love to see a thorough review report that lays out why more equipment is needed,” Nicholson said. “Why more medical staff is needed, but the fact that it took three months and was internal, leaves me pretty skeptical that we won’t get that information.”

ADOC officials said they have been doing rehearsal executions, but Nicholson said he thinks the investigation should have been done by an external group.

“This was an opportunity for us, as a state, to really take a break and take a step back,” he said.” We need to say ‘why are we executing people? Is the way we are sentencing people to death appropriate, and is the way we are putting people to death appropriate. If we are intent on executing people, why is our priority doing it quickly and not humanely?’”

Now that executions can resume, Attorney General Steve Marshall has already filed a motion with the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for James Barber. Barber has been on death row since 2004 for the fatal beating of a 75-year-old woman. Marshall said his office “will be seeking death warrants for other murderers in short order.”

