Board of education requests $984 million for upcoming budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State Board of Education submitted its budget proposal to lawmakers this week.

They are requesting $984 million dollars. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said they began thinking about their requests this past summer.

There are two main things driving cost: inflation and wanting to invest in their people.

“We depend on our teachers, our school resource officers, our administrators, our counselors, our librarians to take care of children and to manage schools. And we just feel like we need more adults working in schools with children now. And that’s about 80% of our funds, goes to pay for adults,” said Dr. Mackey.

The areas where the state is looking to provide more funding include teacher supplies, school safety, college /career readiness and hiring more teachers, counselors and administrators. The main focus is on early reading and early math.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.