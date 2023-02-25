Candidate for Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture, Terry Rogers, makes stop in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An east mississippian is throwing his name in the political arena. The 18-year-old is from Quitman and he said he wants to improve the agricultural industry in the Magnolia State.

Terry Rogers is running for the Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and he made a stop in Meridian Saturday afternoon.

Rogers made his announcement on the City Hall lawn where the public was invited to attend to speak with Rogers.

He talked with attendees about some of his plans, if he is elected for the position.

“First off, I want to ask the Mississippi legislature to get rid of the seven percent grocery tax. I want to try to help our medical marijuana farms, also try to get better grants for the farmers and try to have some land grants for the farmers,” said Rogers.

The Democratic Primary is August 8 and the General Electron is November 28.

