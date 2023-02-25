City of Meridian and Rose Hill Company of Storytellers hosts Downtown History Walk

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 25, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian and the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers hosted its second annual Downtown History Walk Saturday to celebrate the Queen’s City birthday.

The history walk tour route looped around the Meridian City Hall to Lauderdale County Courthouse with historical reenactors dressed in period costumes.

Anne McKee, the event organizer, said preserving and passing down history to younger generations this way is very important.

“We’ve got to tell this history in a way that people will not forget it. As a storyteller in period costume. I’ve taught it before. Storytelling is actually 75 percent appearance. People walk up, they see the costume, they get interested, and then they listen to the story then they never forget it because it’s presented in an artistic way. It’s important to teach it really for all ages but especially to these students and young people,” said McKee.

The Rose Hill Company of Storytellers plan to host more history walks throughout the year.

