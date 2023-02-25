Congenital heart disease survivor is chosen to participate in the ‘Women of Impact Program’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -“I was born in 1973 with congenital heart defects and had two life-saving heart surgeries, one at UMC and UAB by the age of 3. Then, I was relatively heart-healthy until I was 43 and then my heart problems reemerged.”

Mary Moore Conville has had to battle the majority of her life.

But that has not stopped her from being positive every single day.

“What I would tell anyone facing a health challenge, whether it’s a heart-health challenge or a mental-health challenge, some days that’s hard,” Conville said. “But, in my case, I got up and put on my lipstick every day.

“If you wear lipstick, go for that, or whatever makes you smile and be grateful for the things that you have.”

Each year, a group of women is nominated to participate and serve in the “Go Red for Women of Impact.”

It is constructed to allow those women selected to campaign and raise awareness of women’s heart health.

Conville said that being nominated was a moment of déjà vu.

“The heart association asked my parents in 1975 if I could be the Heart Princess for a fundraising drive and they agreed,” Conville said. “When I got the phone call to participate, it felt like a full circle.”

While serving on the Go Red for Women of Impact, Conville has one piece of advice for anyone battling physical or mental diseases.

“Give yourself five minutes to feel down about it, but then get on with your day, because there Is always something you can do to brighten your day”

For a full list of nominees and how to support the Women of Impact Program, visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app30053b?fr_id=8551&pg=entry&NONCE_TOKEN=8EB195FCCA44AECD3DA427E3E8EBD241

