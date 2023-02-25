Congenital heart disease survivor is chosen to participate in the ‘Women of Impact Program’

Women of Impact
Women of Impact(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -“I was born in 1973 with congenital heart defects and had two life-saving heart surgeries, one at UMC and UAB by the age of 3. Then, I was relatively heart-healthy until I was 43 and then my heart problems reemerged.”

Mary Moore Conville has had to battle the majority of her life.

But that has not stopped her from being positive every single day.

“What I would tell anyone facing a health challenge, whether it’s a heart-health challenge or a mental-health challenge, some days that’s hard,” Conville said. “But, in my case, I got up and put on my lipstick every day.

“If you wear lipstick, go for that, or whatever makes you smile and be grateful for the things that you have.”

Each year, a group of women is nominated to participate and serve in the “Go Red for Women of Impact.”

It is constructed to allow those women selected to campaign and raise awareness of women’s heart health.

Conville said that being nominated was a moment of déjà vu.

“The heart association asked my parents in 1975 if I could be the Heart Princess for a fundraising drive and they agreed,” Conville said. “When I got the phone call to participate, it felt like a full circle.”

While serving on the Go Red for Women of Impact, Conville has one piece of advice for anyone battling physical or mental diseases.

“Give yourself five minutes to feel down about it, but then get on with your day, because there Is always something you can do to brighten your day”

For a full list of nominees and how to support the Women of Impact Program, visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app30053b?fr_id=8551&pg=entry&NONCE_TOKEN=8EB195FCCA44AECD3DA427E3E8EBD241

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2023
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis fired
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis, fired
The main focus was to discuss the number of shootings taking place across the city.
Citizens of Newton voice safety concerns during special called board meeting

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama Arise calling for more transparency amid ADOC’s internal investigation of executions
Purvis family welcomes the birth of quintuplets at University of Mississippi Medical Center
Independent Representative Shanda Yates asks court to disqualify two Democratic candidates
These classrooms at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire could soon become housing for veterans.
Board of education requests $984 million for upcoming budget