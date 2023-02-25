MHSAA quarterfinals recap

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Local teams punched their tickets to the Big House after picking up wins in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Lake Hornets dominated West Lincoln winning 53-24. They advance to the final four.

Heidelberg was able to beat Velma Jackson and punch their ticket to the Coliseum.

Newton would be able to comeback and survive East Marion getting the win 68-23.

Kemper County sadly ended their season with a 45-35 loss to Bogue Chitto in the quarterfinals gross.

