Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian hosted Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday celebration.

This event is known as the guest’s favorite event of the year as the museum looked forward to...
This event is known as the guest’s favorite event of the year as the museum looked forward to welcoming people from all over the region to celebrate the world-renowned children’s author.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian hosted Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday celebration.

This event is known as the guest’s favorite event of the year as the museum looked forward to welcoming people from all over the region to celebrate the world-renowned children’s author.

You had an opportunity to celebrate with a scavenger hunt, readings of Dr. Seuss’s most popular books, and enjoy delicious green eggs and ham.

We discussed the event with the community and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

“Everything we do here at MCM Meridian is focused around literacy so all our various programming, whether it is STEM or wonder Wednesday or know to grow it all, ties back to literacy. So, Dr. Seuss day is a great day to celebrate that and obviously celebrate Dr. Suess’s birthday and have a little cake, have some balloons, and we have characters here that people can take pictures with and a lot of free books that children can get from a whole lot of different organizations. We also had a lot of fun crafts with just a lot of great things for children and families but it all ties back to the importance of literacy.”

The next event the Children’s Museum will be hosting will be NASA day on March 11th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2023
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis fired
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis, fired
The main focus was to discuss the number of shootings taking place across the city.
Citizens of Newton voice safety concerns during special called board meeting

Latest News

Women of Impact
Congenital heart disease survivor is chosen to participate in the ‘Women of Impact Program’
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Arise calling for more transparency amid ADOC’s internal investigation of executions
Purvis family welcomes the birth of quintuplets at University of Mississippi Medical Center
Independent Representative Shanda Yates asks court to disqualify two Democratic candidates