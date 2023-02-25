MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian hosted Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday celebration.

This event is known as the guest’s favorite event of the year as the museum looked forward to welcoming people from all over the region to celebrate the world-renowned children’s author.

You had an opportunity to celebrate with a scavenger hunt, readings of Dr. Seuss’s most popular books, and enjoy delicious green eggs and ham.

We discussed the event with the community and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

“Everything we do here at MCM Meridian is focused around literacy so all our various programming, whether it is STEM or wonder Wednesday or know to grow it all, ties back to literacy. So, Dr. Seuss day is a great day to celebrate that and obviously celebrate Dr. Suess’s birthday and have a little cake, have some balloons, and we have characters here that people can take pictures with and a lot of free books that children can get from a whole lot of different organizations. We also had a lot of fun crafts with just a lot of great things for children and families but it all ties back to the importance of literacy.”

The next event the Children’s Museum will be hosting will be NASA day on March 11th.

