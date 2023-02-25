New technology contributing to nationwide auto technician shortage

A shortage of mechanics is expected to only grow worse over the next few years
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students enrolled in the Jones College automotive program spend their days learning the ins-and-outs of modern vehicles, knowledge that hopefully will help slow the growing void of auto technicians.

“I mean, we aren’t going back to riding horses any time soon,” said JC lead instructor Ryley Patterson. “We’re going to stay in these vehicles.

“We’re moving to a new generation of electrical vehicles. There’s a heavy concern for having technicians trained in electronics, and that’s a lot of what we focus on here.”

According to a 2022 NBC report, one reason for the shortage is the generation gap, with younger technicians having to adjust to completely different mechanics than their elders.

“What started my passion for motorsports is my grandfather,” Jones College freshman Aaron Reiher said. “I remember stories about him building these great ‘70 ‘Cudas and Chargers and finding a station wagon that’s been sitting in someone’s yard for a few years, rebuilding the carburetor, and it firing right up.

“That just always put a smile on my face.”

Between 2020 and 2026, an estimated 600,000 auto technicians will be needed to keep up with the industry demand.

Luckily, the Jones College program continues to attract students interested in auto mechanics.

“We have a lot of students come and actually visit our shop and explore and see what we have to offer,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot of interest in automotive programs. I think it’s because people are seeing a lot of job openings.”

Job openings waiting for skilled technicians ready to adapt to new technology.

“In-depth diagnostic is not going to change anything,” Patterson said. “Even with electronics being as smart as they are, you still have to have somebody to fix them.”

