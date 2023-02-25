Plan for a spring-like weekend

Not bad this weekend
Not bad this weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had some cooler weather for Friday, but temps are going to be on the rise this weekend. Saturday, a stalled boundary will remain in the area...so a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, the boundary will drift a bit farther north of I-20. This will allow most of our area to climb well into the 70s (warming up compared to Friday). Then, by Sunday, our entire area will be south of a warm front... allowing 80s to return. Patchy fog is also possible late nights / early mornings this weekend, so use extra caution on those roads if you encounter lowered visibility.

Next week, the 70s and 80s will continue. Monday, a cold front crossing our region will bring the chance for a few showers & storms. Some storms could be strong, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Our team will also watch next Thursday & Friday for the potential of strong storms.

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and you can learn more about how to stay safe when severe storms strike here: https://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw

