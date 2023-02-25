Purvis family welcomes the birth of quintuplets at University of Mississippi Medical Center

The four girls and one boy were born February 16th
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Purvis family has grown to seven after the birth of quintuplets at UMMC.

The babies are now being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's of Mississippi.(UMMC)

Haylee and Shawn Ladner welcomed the birth of Adalyn, Everleigh, Malley, Magnolia Mae and Jake. They were born February 16th at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants.

Dr. Rachael Morris who provided prenatal care and delivered the babies says the pregnancy was quite rare. All were born by C-section and doctors say doing well for 28 weeks and one day.

They are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s of Mississippi. The girls are identical and were all born before their brother by just a few minutes.

