Purvis family welcomes the birth of quintuplets at University of Mississippi Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Purvis family has grown to seven after the birth of quintuplets at UMMC.

The babies are now being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's of Mississippi. (UMMC)

Haylee and Shawn Ladner welcomed the birth of Adalyn, Everleigh, Malley, Magnolia Mae and Jake. They were born February 16th at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants.

Dr. Rachael Morris who provided prenatal care and delivered the babies says the pregnancy was quite rare. All were born by C-section and doctors say doing well for 28 weeks and one day.

They are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s of Mississippi. The girls are identical and were all born before their brother by just a few minutes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.