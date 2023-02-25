Spring like weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Is it spring already? That is the question I’m sure many of you are asking as we are seeing temperatures that will stay in the low to mid-80s. There is a slight chance of rain for the rest of the weekend so don’t be surprised if you get caught under a spring shower.

You won’t need an umbrella unless you want to be safe rather than wet but most of us should just see plenty of passing clouds throughout the rest of the weekend.

Next week, the 70s and 80s will continue. Monday, a cold front crossing our region will bring the chance for a few showers & storms. Some storms could be strong, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Our team will also watch next Thursday & Friday for the potential of strong storms.

