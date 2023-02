CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale dominated Magee in the quarterfinals 61-24 to punch their ticket to the Big House for the final four.

THE TIGERS ARE HEADING BACK TO THE BIG HOUSE! Southeast Lauderdale beats Magee 61-24. Heading back to the ‘ship with a chip on their back!@WTOKTV @SEHStigers pic.twitter.com/2gSSUPH8gU — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 26, 2023

The Tigers would come out early dominating in the game and would hold Magee to only 12 points in the first half.

Southeast Lauderdale will now prepare for the final four on Wednesday.

