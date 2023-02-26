Spring will be sticking around this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are in the full swing of spring as we near the first day of March, and with that, we are also tracking another round of severe weather.

the 70s and 80s will continue. Monday, a cold front crossing our region will bring the chance for a few showers, but windy conditions will be sticking with our area as sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 40 mph will be possible.

Weak trees and limbs may fall, and driving high-profile vehicles may become more difficult, especially on west-to-east-facing roads.

Severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday going into Thursday night. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. This event is still several days away, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on impacts and timing over the next few days.

