West Alabama clinches back to back GSC regular season titles

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama beat West Florida 67-57 to lock in the GSC regular season championship.

UWA would trail West Florida after the half but the Tigers would find their shots and connect on defense in the second half. They would go on to win this game after building a lead with 10 minutes to go in the game.

UWA will host round one of the GSC tournament starting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.