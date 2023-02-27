1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle, ATV collide in Marengo County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County that left a man dead and another hurt.

Troopers said Tyler T. Smith, 25, of Thomasville, was critically wounded when the 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle he was driving hit head-on with a 2019 Can-Am Outlander XMR all-terrain vehicle. The operators of both vehicles were injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where Smith died on Sunday, according to ALEA. Authorities said the wreck happened on County Road 6, about eight miles north of Thomasville.

The agency said Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No further details have been released.

