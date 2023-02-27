Alabamians lost over $53M to fraud in 2022, FTC says

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.
The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians have lost millions upon millions of dollars to fraud, according to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission.

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.

“I’ve received many calls about my car’s extended warranty,” said Montgomery resident William Fritz.

He has received calls from strangers asking for money. Fritz has also heard of people getting fraudulent texts and Snapchats.

It has become an increasingly common problem across the United States. In 2022, Americans reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud, $3 billion more than the previous year.

People reported losing more money to investment scams as well as imposter scams.

“We get calls almost every week about someone being scammed or a potential scam,” said Tony Garrett with the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

He wants the community to be aware of suspicious calls from people asking for money to get family members out of jail.

Garrett added that scammers are impersonating government offices to seem legitimate. People who fall victim to fraud should take swift action.

“Go ahead and call your financial institution and put a block on your accounts, credit cards, checking accounts, savings accounts, then call the police,” Garrett said.

People who have been scammed are also encouraged to reach out to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for help at 215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Lauderdale celebrates after beating Magee 61-24 in the quarterfinals.
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the Big House
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
MHSAA logo
MHSAA quarterfinals recap

Latest News

Rydan Media finishes "Losing Hope, Finding Grace"
Local film company finishes movie at Temple Theater
Rydan Media finishes "Losing Hope, Finding Grace"
Rydan Media completes movie
Birmingham plans to host HBCU SpringComing for the second year.
HBCU SpringComing festival headed to Birmingham for second year
Feed by Faith was started by Peggy Coleman when she saw a need after a natural disaster. Now...
Frontline Responders: Feed by Faith