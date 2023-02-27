Chancery Judge for Lauderdale, Clarke counties to retire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chancellor Larry Primeaux, of Meridian, has announced he’ll retire before the end of his term due to his wife’s health. His retirement is effective Mar. 31.

The Administrative Office of Courts said Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to appoint a judge to the vacancy, with the appointee to serve until January 2025. A special election is expected to be scheduled in November 2024, with the person elected to take office in January 2025.

Judge Primeaux, 73, has served for 16 years as one of two chancellors of the 12th Chancery Court, serving Lauderdale and Clarke counties. He took office Jan. 2, 2007.

Primeaux was chair of the Conference of Chancery Judges 2018-2019. He also served a term as vice-chair of the conference. He was a member of the Mississippi Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules 2010-2022. He was a member of the Mississippi Commission on Guardianships and Conservatorships, which proposed legislation that the Mississippi Legislature adopted in 2019 as the GAP Act, for “guard and protect.”

He published the award-winning Better Chancery Practice Blog for 10 years.



Primeaux practiced law for 33 years before being elected to the bench. He practiced law for two years in Memphis, then worked as an appeals officer for the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Atlanta for four years. He was managing attorney for the former East Mississippi Legal Services office 1978-1981. He began his private law practice in Meridian in 1981. He served as attorney for the city of Meridian, the Meridian Civil Service Commission, the Meridian Airport Authority and the Meridian Transportation Commission.







