City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CYNTORIA SMITH19884319 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
SHANNON L TENTION1980HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ANQUENETTA S SCOTT19788214 HEADSTART RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAQURIUS D CLAY19894016 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
TERRELL A CLAYTON19852647 ST ANDREW ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
STACY L HARRIS19743611 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
JEREMIAH A RUSH19911401 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COREY ARRINGTON1987241 E CHURCH ST NEWTON, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KRISTOPHER M DARDEN20024720 HICKORY HILLS CIR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:15 AM on February 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:50 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:25 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
Southeast Lauderdale celebrates after beating Magee 61-24 in the quarterfinals.
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the Big House
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

Latest News

Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody