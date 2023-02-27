City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:15 AM on February 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:50 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:25 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.