City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CYNTORIA SMITH
|1988
|4319 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ANQUENETTA S SCOTT
|1978
|8214 HEADSTART RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAQURIUS D CLAY
|1989
|4016 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|TERRELL A CLAYTON
|1985
|2647 ST ANDREW ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|STACY L HARRIS
|1974
|3611 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JEREMIAH A RUSH
|1991
|1401 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|COREY ARRINGTON
|1987
|241 E CHURCH ST NEWTON, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KRISTOPHER M DARDEN
|2002
|4720 HICKORY HILLS CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:15 AM on February 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:50 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:25 PM on February 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.